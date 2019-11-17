Police identify victim in deadly Middletown crash

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The victim of a deadly single-car crash on Third Beach Road in Middletown has been identified as Kailyn Newton, 22, of Westport, Massachusetts.

Police say Newton was the passenger in a white sedan that overturned on the roadway just before 2:30 a.m. She was found unresponsive and transported to Newport Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police believed the driver of the vehicle, Patrick Carson, 23, of Newport, was impaired and placed him under arrest. He was also transported to Newport Hospital, and treated for only minor injuries.

Carson will be charged with one count of driving under the influence-death resulting and one count of driving to endanger-death resulting, according to police. He was arraigned by a Justice of the Peace and released on $50,000 surety bail.

Carson is due in Newport District Court on Monday.