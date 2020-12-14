Police ID woman killed in Newport crash; driver charged

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Police continue to investigate a crash in Newport that claimed a young woman’s life over the weekend.

The victim was identified Monday as Katelin Pimental, 19, of Middletown.

According to police, Pimental was a passenger in a car that hit a stationary object in the area of Brenton and Wickham roads around 1 a.m. Saturday.

The driver, Dekiah Laitola, 21, of Swansea, has been charged with driving to endanger resulting in death.

Police said the other occupants of the vehicle suffered minor injuries.