NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The investigation continues after a cyclist was run over by a bucket truck in Newport.

Police responded to the incident just before 8 a.m. Wednesday on Admiral Kalbfus Road.

An initial investigation showed the truck was turning left onto Hillside Avenue and hit 34-year-old Kayla Watson, of Middletown, as she passed by on an electric bike.

Watson was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the truck driver, a 53-year-old Attleboro man, was cited for obedience to devices (red light) and due care by drivers

The Attorney General’s Office is still reviewing the crash to determine if any criminal charges will be filed.