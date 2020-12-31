Police ID Portsmouth man found dead outside his home

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Portsmouth Police have identified the 65-year-old man found dead outside his home.

Richard Camara was found laying in his driveway on Mare Terrace Wednesday morning, according to officials.

The cause of the death is still under investigation, but officers on the scene said the man did seem to have sustained some injuries.

The Portsmouth Police are being assisted by the Rhode Island State Police in the ongoing investigation, but officials say it does not seem to be of criminal nature based on the preliminary investigation.

