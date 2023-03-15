MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have provided an update on a body that was found at a home on West Main Road in Middletown on Tuesday.

The man was identified as 39-year-old John Edward-Corbett.

Officers responded to the home around 11:30 a.m. for a well-being check after family and friends said Edward-Corbett had not been seen or heard from in days.

The cause and manner of his death remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Lt. Tim Beck at (401) 846-1144 ext. 2012 or by sending him an email.