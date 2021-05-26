Officials ID 34-year-old victim of Bristol house fire

East Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — The investigation continues into the cause of a fire in Bristol that killed a man and sent another person to the hospital Tuesday evening.

Crews responding to a home on Prospect Street around 6 p.m. arrived to find heavy smoke and flames pouring from the back of the building.

Corey Rodgers, 34, succumbed to his injuries after he and another person were pulled from the home. The second person has not been identified but has since been released from the hospital.

The fire marshal tells 12 News the fire appears to be accidental, having been caused by some sort of discarded smoking material.

Three other people were home at the time of the fire, according to the fire chief. The American Red Cross was called in to assist them.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 5/21/2020: Ruth Ben-Artzi, Associate Professor of Political Science at Providence College, RI

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community