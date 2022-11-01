BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Barrington police put out a warning to parents and guardians on Tuesday after a resident reported that a hypodermic needle was found in her child’s Halloween candy.

Police shared an image of the needle, urging people to check their children’s candy immediately.

Since the needle was sealed in a package, police said it doesn’t appear to be a malicious act, but they don’t yet know for sure.

Anyone who makes a similar discovery is asked to call Barrington police at (401) 437-3935.