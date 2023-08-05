BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Officers from several local departments gave a boy recovering from heart surgery a police escort back to his home in Bristol this morning.

On Saturday, police officers from Cranston, Bristol, East Providence, and Pawtucket escorted Jacob Ferreira to his home after he received heart surgery at Boston Children’s Hospital. Jacob is now home recovering from the surgery, according to police.

Police say Jacob is looking forward to returning to playing baseball with his teammates on the Mount Hope Huskies and Rhode Island Nationals.