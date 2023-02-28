BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — No charges are being filed against a Barrington day care after a former worker reportedly gave children melatonin gummies, 12 News has learned.

Barrington Police Chief Michael Correia confirmed Tuesday the department has concluded its investigation into Kids Quarters.

The day care came under fire last month after an employee gave two children a gummy vitamin containing melatonin.

Correia said the children’s parents opted not to press charges and the owner of the day care cooperated with the investigation.

The employee was immediately fired following the incident.