LITTLE COMPTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a Providence woman who reportedly took advantage of an elderly Little Compton resident.

Jahlena Ann Giron, 33, has been charged with exploitation of an elder, larceny, forgery/counterfeiting and obtaining property under false pretenses.

The investigation began when a certified in-home caregiver told detectives she believed one of her clients was being defrauded.

The caregiver explained that the client’s other in-home caregiver, later identified as Giron, may have withdrawn money from the elderly woman’s bank accounts, according to police.

Detectives learned Giron had taken the victim to the BayCoast Bank bank in Westport. The two walked into the bank, according to police, and the victim was there as Giron withdrew $300 from the woman’s bank account. Immediately after that transaction, police said Giron withdrew an additional $300 from the victim’s account at the bank’s ATM.

This wasn’t the only time Giron reportedly withdrew money from the woman’s account. Police said on a separate occasion, Giron cashed a check from the victim for $3,500 at the BayCoast Bank branch in Cranston.

Giron then attempted to cash another check for $4,800 through a Capitol One online service, though police said that check was flagged as suspicious and not processed.

Detectives confirmed with the victim’s family that Giron was not authorized to withdraw money from her bank accounts. It was later determined that both checks were forged, and a third check had also been taken from the victim but hadn’t been cashed.

Giron turned herself into the Little Compton Police Department last Monday, where she was arraigned and released. Police said she will appear in Newport District Court at a later date.