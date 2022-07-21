MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested a California woman last month as part of a years-long investigation into a crime ring targeting Staples stores along the East Coast.

Angela Maribell Montes, 35, has been charged with larceny for allegedly stealing printer ink from a Staples in Middletown back in March, according to police.

Police said Montes is the owner of the California-based business “Ink For Less.”

Montes’ arrest is the result of a more than three-year investigation into the organized theft of printer ink from Staples stores in several states, according to police.

Police said Montes is currently being held without bail as a fugitive from justice out of both Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

The investigation into the organized crime ring is ongoing. Police have tied a second suspect, identified as Cesar Ramses Martines-Ambriz, to a number of other Staples thefts across the Northeast.

Martines-Ambriz was not charged in connection with the Middletown theft, according to police.