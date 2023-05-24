NOTE: This story was updated after police issued a correction on when they say Mello went missing.

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Bristol police are seeking the public’s help as they work to track down a man who’s been missing for more than a week.

Family and friends of 76-year-old Alan Mello last had contact with him on May 13, according to police. He was reported missing on May 22.

Mello stands 5 feet, 7 inches, weighs around 225 pounds, and has gray hair and hazel eyes. He’s often wearing a flannel shirt and jeans, police said, and he drives a red 2002 Toyota Solara convertible with a black top and Massachusetts registration 5213XF.

Anyone who’s had contact with Mello or has knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call Bristol police at (401) 253-6900 or submit an anonymous tip through Tip411.