MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A man suspected of skipping out on the check at several restaurants has been arrested and faces charges out of multiple towns.

Anthony Addesa, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, was nabbed Friday in Woonsocket on two counts of obtaining food with intent to defraud, according to Middletown police.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Middletown police said they were investigating a suspect who had been “frequenting local hotels and restaurants throughout Aquidneck Island.”

Police said they received a complaint from Tito’s Cantina on West Main Road that a man had consumed food and drinks, then got up and left without paying the bill.

On Sept. 13, the department received a similar complaint from Ida’s on Valley Road.

Addesa, according to police, was identified through surveillance video and later admitted to investigators that he “did in fact go to Ida’s and leave without paying.”

After being interviewed by police on Friday, Addesa also admitted to having had food and drinks at Fieldstones Grille on East Main Road in Portsmouth and not paying his check there either.

Portsmouth police have also charged him with one count of obtaining food with intent to defraud.

Fieldstones posted about the incident on its Facebook page on Tuesday, saying a man skipped out on his $70 lunch tab.

Ashley Kempenaar served the alleged suspect, who says the man came in and said he was a polo player playing nearby. She says he struck up a conversation with another woman at the bar.

“They exchanged phone numbers, walked her out as if he was a gentleman. She thought he was really nice, didn’t think anything of it. Racked up a $70 bill, never came back in,” Kempenaar said.

Faria told 12 News police were also aware of similar instances in Newport and Portsmouth, and were working to make those connections.

Middletown police say the investigation into the other restaurants is ongoing. Anyone with additional information into these incidents is asked to contact Detective Tobias at (401) 846-1144 ext. 7009.

12 News will have more on this story on 12 News Now at 6.