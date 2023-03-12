MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Middletown police say they arrested eight people for DUI during and after the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Newport on Saturday.

In addition to the 8 DUI’s, there were 54 motor vehicle stops, 42 warnings given, and 12 citations issued.

“This St. Patrick’s Day Parade DUI campaign also resulted in no motor vehicle accidents and no traffic fatalities. The Middletown Police Department will continue to be proactive in our efforts to reduce accidents, enforce DUI laws, and ensure safe travel within the Town of Middletown,” a release for the Middletown Police Department said.

The department added they were able to provide two extra officers through DUI/Blue Riptide Grants, and two additional officers were scheduled due to the increase in traffic from the parade.

Newport police said they would have more information on any arrests or incidents from their city on Monday.