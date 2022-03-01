NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A man wanted in connection with a double shooting in Newport has been captured.

(L-R) Shamik Steele, Duane Logan and Xavier Perry (Photos: Newport Police Department)

Newport police announced Tuesday that Duane Logan was arrested in Warwick on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

Logan, 46, is a suspect in a shooting last month at Friendly Sons of Newport that left 25-year-old Yordi Arevalo dead and another man wounded.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for Arevalo’s funeral expenses.

Two other suspects — Shamik Steele and Xavier Perry — were arrested last month.

Police said Logan is due in court Tuesday afternoon.

