NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A man wanted in connection with a double shooting in Newport has been captured.
Newport police announced Tuesday that Duane Logan was arrested in Warwick on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Logan, 46, is a suspect in a shooting last month at Friendly Sons of Newport that left 25-year-old Yordi Arevalo dead and another man wounded.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for Arevalo’s funeral expenses.
Two other suspects — Shamik Steele and Xavier Perry — were arrested last month.
Police said Logan is due in court Tuesday afternoon.
