Police: 8 juveniles broke into, vandalized Old Colony railway cars

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Eight juveniles are now facing charges stemming from an investigation into vandalism at the Old Colony and Newport Railway.

Volunteers who maintain the railway discovered last week that three rail cars parked on the Burma Road train tracks had been broken into and vandalized.

Thankfully, the Middletown Police Department said Old Colony installed surveillance cameras in the area after a similar incident back in May.

Surveillance footage from that night shows a group of juveniles damaging the train cars, according to police.

With help from Portsmouth detectives, police arrested eight juveniles ranging in age from 12 to 16 years old.

Police said six of the juveniles, all from Portsmouth, have been charged with breaking and entering and vandalism in this most recent incident, while five were charged in connection with the incident back in May.

Three of the juveniles, according to police, were charged in both incidents.