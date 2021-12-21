Police: 8 juveniles broke into, vandalized Old Colony railway cars

East Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Eight juveniles are now facing charges stemming from an investigation into vandalism at the Old Colony and Newport Railway.

Volunteers who maintain the railway discovered last week that three rail cars parked on the Burma Road train tracks had been broken into and vandalized.

Thankfully, the Middletown Police Department said Old Colony installed surveillance cameras in the area after a similar incident back in May.

Surveillance footage from that night shows a group of juveniles damaging the train cars, according to police.

With help from Portsmouth detectives, police arrested eight juveniles ranging in age from 12 to 16 years old.

Police said six of the juveniles, all from Portsmouth, have been charged with breaking and entering and vandalism in this most recent incident, while five were charged in connection with the incident back in May.

Three of the juveniles, according to police, were charged in both incidents.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 12/3/2021: Rep. Brandon Potter, (D) District 16

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community