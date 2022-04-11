MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A father and son are facing charges after 79 firearms were seized from their Middletown home late last week.

Police said they executed search and arrest warrants at a Lawrence Street apartment on Friday as part of an investigation into Jeremy Speck, who was believed to illegally be in possession of firearms.

Speck, 43, was previously convicted of a crime of violence in Texas, which means he is not allowed to have firearms, according to police.

His son, Xavier Speck, 24, was suspected of buying guns for his father, knowing he lost the ability to buy them himself.

While searching the apartment, police said 47 firearms were found in Jeremy Speck’s bedroom including a loaded handgun within his reach from the bed, an unsecured and fully loaded AK-47, a large amount of ammunition, and a bulletproof vest.

Firearms were also found in his son’s room and the living room, according to police.

Both men were arrested without incident. Police said Xavier Speck admitted to illegally buying firearms for his father.

Jeremy Speck was charged with 51 counts of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence, 2 counts of providing false information in attempting to purchase a firearm, and 1 count of possession of body armor by a person convicted of a crime of violence.

Xavier Speck was charged with four counts of providing false information to purchase a firearm.

Both were released on bail and are scheduled to appear in Superior Court in June.