Police: 2 neglected dogs found abandoned in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after two dogs were found lying on the side of the road Thanksgiving morning.

The two female dogs were found near the Gardner Seveney Sports complex around 7 a.m. last Thursday.

Police said both dogs “appeared to have been abandoned, lethargic and emaciated.”

The dogs, whom police named Turkey and Gravy, were both brought to an emergency veterinarian to receive treatment for their neglect.

Police said unfortunately, Turkey needed to be euthanized due to her poor health condition, but Gravy is recovering and will eventually be released into the care of Potter League for Animals in Middletown.

Anyone who recognizes the dogs and can identify their owner is urged to contact the Portsmouth Police Department Detective Division by calling (401) 683-0994.