Police: 2 caught with stolen vehicle in Bristol

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man and a Bristol woman were arrested Thursday after police found they were driving a stolen vehicle.

Just before 6 p.m. Thursday, a Bristol patrolman pulled over a 2013 Honda Fit at the intersection of Wood Street and Mt. Hope Avenue for a motor vehicle violation, according to police.

As the officer checked the registration and learned the car had been stolen from Providence, the driver suddenly took off, police said. The patrolman pursued the vehicle down Mt. Hope Avenue to Metacom Avenue to State Street before the car stopped at the State Street dock and its two occupants got out and ran off.

The driver, Danny Rodrigues, and passenger, Nicole Pacheco, were captured after a short foot pursuit, according to police.

Inside the vehicle, police said they found two 9 mm rounds and items associated with drug use.

Rodrigues, 28, and Pacheco, 31, were both charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, eluding police, obstruction of justice, and resisting arrest.

Rodrigues was also charged with operating a suspended license and issued citations for motor vehicle infractions, police said, while Pacheco had several outstanding Superior and District Court bench warrants.

The pair appeared before a bail commissioner and were held on $10,000 surety bail and transferred to the ACI. Both were scheduled to be arraigned in court on Friday.