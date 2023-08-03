BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Barrington police are hoping the public can help them identify a person suspected of rummaging through 15 or more vehicles Wednesday night into Thursday.

Police posted two surveillance images of the suspect, who appears to be wearing a light-colored hat and T-shirt, shorts and a backpack.

The department warned that there’s been a trend of vehicle break-ins in other nearby communities.

Police are urging residents to always lock their cars and never leave valuables inside them.

“If you ever see suspicious persons or activity, always report it to our agency, even if nothing was stolen,” the department wrote. “Your information or video footage could help solve a crime.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (401) 437-3930.