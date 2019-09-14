Police: 1,000 bags of fentanyl found inside suspected drug dealers’ Tiverton home

TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have arrested two suspected drug dealers after officers found at least 1,000 of bags of suspected fentanyl in their home.

Police pulled over 24-year-old Tyler Oliveira in Fall River Thursday evening and executed a court-authorized search warrant on his vehicle.

While searching the car, police said officers found 475 bags of suspected fentanyl and $1,450 in cash.

Investigators arrested Oliveira and secured a search warrant for his Tiverton home, which he shares with 28-year-old Courtney Rebello.

While inside the home, police said officers found approximately 1,000 bags of suspected fentanyl, several containers of Methadone, two handguns and $10,000 in cash.

Rebello was taken into custody following the search. Both Oliveira and Rebello are facing drug and firearm charges and are being held without bail.

ANOTHER exceptional job well done for our detectives and the members of City of Fall River Police Department. People… Posted by Tiverton Police Department on Friday, September 13, 2019

Police also arrested another Tiverton woman after officers saw her conducting a drug transaction in Fall River on Thursday. While executing a search warrant at her home, officers found nearly 300 bags of suspected fentanyl.