Plans to rebuild Easton’s Beach Carousel moving forward

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Newport City Council voted last week to move forward with plans to restore two fixtures at Easton’s Beach.

Last fall, Mayor Jeanne Napolitano told 12 News the carousel and snack bar need to be knocked down and rebuilt after sustaining three decades’ worth of storm damage.

The City Council met on Jan. 26 to discuss the project, and they decided to keep it going with the current architects.

The next step, according to Napolitano, will be for the architects to submit a full report of their plans to the council, which she said could happen as soon as the next meeting.