LITTLE COMPTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Part of Colebrook Road in Little Compton had to be shut down Thursday after a pickup truck caught fire.

The Little Compton Fire Department said they arrived in the area of 155 Colebrook Road and saw the truck engulfed in flames.

Flames from the truck then spread to a small area of brush alongside the road. Both the vehicle fire and the small brush fire were knocked down a short time later.

No one was injured in the fire, according to the Little Compton Fire Department