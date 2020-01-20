Philadelphia Eagles to meet with Tiverton boy facing inoperable brain tumor

TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Shawny Smith, a 10-year-old from Tiverton, is about to check off something big on his bucket list.

He’s going to meet the Philadelphia Eagles and his favorite NFL player Defensive Tackle Fletcher Cox this month.

We first introduced you to Shawny and his battle with inoperable brain tumor last week.

Faced with a difficult diagnosis, Shawny and his family are focused on experiencing as much as possible in the time he does have left.

Shawny’s story of strength and courage has since reached Fletcher Cox. He posted to social media this weekend saying, “I look forward to meeting him and his family and making some memories together.”

Anyone who wants to help “Super Shawny” complete his bucket list, can donate to his GoFundMe page.