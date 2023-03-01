BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Members of the Bristol Town Council will hear a petition that asks the council to amend the definition of “adult entertainment.”

The proposed change would broaden the language and has already gotten the attention of the ACLU of Rhode Island, which says it “strongly opposes” the amendment.

The petition writer asks the definition of the term to include engaging in “the act of entertaining with or without music by dancing or behaving in a manner consistent with mimicking sexual action or seduction with or without the physical contact of others with the intent to amuse, please, sexually stimulate, or provide sexual gratification for viewing pleasures of legal adults within or outside of the establishment.”

Pivotal Brewing Company co-founder Todd Nicholson told 12 News the brewery held its second-ever drag show last Saturday, something he said the brewery may be at risk of not being able to host again should an amendment like this be approved.

He said he and others plan to fight the petition.

“If you look at our core principles as a brewery and a small business, it’s all about diversity and inclusion and supporting the LGBTQ community, of which we have many friends that frequent the brewery, and we are a supportive business in this community,” Nicholson said.

In a letter addressed to town officials, the ACLU said the petition is “inappropriately aimed at LGBTQ+ individuals.”

ACLU Executive Director Steven Brown also wrote the proposed language “is broad enough to have the Footloose-ian effect” and would in turn bring strict regulations to any kind of entertainment in Bristol.

“A – how do you enforce that? And B – does that mean that the town of Bristol would not allow dancing in public venues and public places? It seems rather absurd,” Nicholson added.

12 News reached out to the resident who wrote the petition, but they declined to comment over the phone.

The town council meeting begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

12 News plans to send a reporter to the event and will have updates on air and online.