People trying to beat the heat amid social distancing

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — A refreshing breeze brought some relief to people walking along Colt State Park on Sunday morning.

Oppressive heat is bearing down on Southern New England as we experience what is likely to be the second heat wave in as many weeks, but limitations and restrictions on where you can stay cool are forcing people to change the way they find relief.

“Rain or shine! It’s a clam boil. Once I get that food!”

Neither extreme heat nor a pandemic would stop some friends and family from continuing their annual clam boil, now in it’s 67th year. Their same spot each year is in the shade, but this year they cut back on lawn games and the size of their gathering.

“Unfortunately, I couldn’t invite the whole entire eighty to one hundred people, so I had to keep it really limited to close family and friends,” Serena Simkins said.

Walking along the water, people said they found no trouble keeping away from others social distancing properly without even having to wear a mask for most of the time. The beach on the other said of Colt State Park limited the parking lot to twenty-five percent to help keep those crowds down.

Parking at all of Rhode Island’s state beaches was maxed out early Sunday. In previous years, air conditioned shopping centers or public places like libraries would provide relief. This year, not so much.

Spokesperson for the R.I. Department of Health Joseph Wendelken tells Eyewitness News that it’s important for people to keep the global pandemic in mind. “It’s really important you bring your mask. Masking is one of the most powerful tools we have to prevent the spread against COVID-19.”

Mask in one hand and a water in the other.

“Most important thing that people want to do is to stay hydrated. That means continually drinking a lot of water,” Wendelken said.