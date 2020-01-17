Pedestrian hit, injured by vehicle in East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE R.I. (WPRI) — An East Providence man was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road.

According to police, the vehicle was traveling east on Warren Avenue in the area of Lyon Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. when it struck the 62-year-old victim, who was in a crosswalk at the time.

The man was transported to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for injuries which police said are not considered life-threatening.

The driver stopped to help the victim and is not currently facing charges, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.