Peaceful protest taking place at Colt State Park in Bristol

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of people gathered Saturday morning for a peaceful protest at Colt State Park in Bristol following the death of George Flyod.

Floyd died in police custody after an officer kneeled on his neck for more than 8 minutes, despite the fact he was handcuffed and pleading that he couldn’t breathe. Four officers, including the one who kneeled on Floyd’s neck, have been charged in his death.

Friday afternoon, an estimated 10,000 protesters gathered peacefully at Kennedy Plaza in Providence, then marched to the State House.

