Parishioners of Jamestown church warned of fake email from priest

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are warning parishioners of a Jamestown church of a fake email circulating that appears to be from its priest.

Police believe parishioners of St. Mark in Jamestown have been receiving fake emails from someone posing as Rev. Stephen Amaral.

Amaral recently contacted police and told them he believes his email had been hacked and his contacts were obtained by the person who sent out the email.

SPECIAL ATTENTION PARISHIONERS OF ST. MARKWe have been asked by Rev. Amaral to share that it appears his email has… Posted by Jamestown RI Police Department on Tuesday, November 19, 2019

The email says, “I need a favor from you, email me as soon as you get this message.”

Police said the email address the message is being sent from is not Amaral’s official email address.

Amaral told police he is unsure how many people received the email, but asks anyone who did to not respond and delete it.