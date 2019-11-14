Parents of Portsmouth teen who committed suicide file lawsuit against school, coach

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — The parents of a Portsmouth High School student who committed suicide have filed a lawsuit claiming school officials failed to keep their son safe.

Nathan Bruno, 15, took his own life in February 2018.

A report obtained by Eyewitness News revealed Bruno was under pressure from Portsmouth High School football coach Ryan Moniz regarding prank texts and phone calls sent to his phone. Moniz was removed from his position as coach following the investigation.

His attorney previously told Eyewitness News they disagree with the allegations in the report and are considering litigation because Moniz has faced reputational damage and long-term consequences in the wake of the report’s release.

In addition to Moniz, Bruno’s parents are now suing the school’s principal, assistant principal and athletic director as well as the town of Portsmouth and a Jamestown detective, claiming they placed mental and emotional stress upon their son in the weeks and days leading up to his death.

His father, Rick Bruno, testified at the State House earlier this year in support of a suicide prevention bill.

“It’s my belief that my son died in despair and hopelessness over a situation that could have been handled differently by school staff,” Bruno said during his testimony.

The bill has since been held for further study.

The attorney representing Bruno’s parents tells Eyewitness News the lawsuit is mainly about accountability. His parents are suing the defendants not only for causing Bruno’s death but for the pain and suffering he went through in the three months prior to taking his own life.

None of the defendants chose to comment on the pending litigation.