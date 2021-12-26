Owner of Warren restaurant dies after testing positive for COVID-19

WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — The owner of a popular pizza restaurant in Warren has died after recently testing positive for COVID-19.

According to a post on the Balasco Strong Campaign: Spread Kindness & Love Facebook page, Steve Balasco passed away on Christmas Eve.

He has owned Balasco Pizzeria for the past 30 years.

12 News spoke with his brother-in-law Henry Conley last week. Conley said Balasco and his wife were always looking for ways to give back to the community.

“He’s always had a huge heart and has always tried to do things for others and never really looking for anything in return, just that people pay it forward,” Conley said at the time.

“Our family is heart broken, but humbled by the outpouring of love and support we have received,” the post read. “Steve was a giant in our community, always working with his wife Michaela to put others first.”

A GoFundMe page has also been created to help with the cost of Balasco’s medical expenses. So far, it’s raised more than $26,000.