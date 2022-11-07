NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) said Monday the owner of the kayak found in Newport made it to shore safely.

The DEM said they were notified Sunday by the Coast Guard that the kayak started taking on water and the occupant had to swim to shore, according to the kayaker’s family.

Authorities searched the water for a possible swimmer in distress Saturday afternoon after an empty kayak was found on the shoreline near Riggs Road.

The kayak was full of water and had fishing gear inside, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Kayaks measuring 12 feet or less aren’t registered in Rhode Island, making it harder to determine who the owner was, according to DEM.