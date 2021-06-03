Deadly Newport stabbing suspects now in custody

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Both men accused of stabbing a Little Compton man to death at a house party in Newport last weekend are in custody, according to police.

Tyrese Poulsen, 18, who is wanted for murder, turned himself in to police Thursday morning and is scheduled to be arraigned at 2 p.m.

Jamaal Reid, 19, is facing charges of harboring a criminal and disorderly conduct, police said.

Police issued arrest warrants for both men on Wednesday.

Officers were called to a home on Thames Street early Sunday morning for reports of a disturbance. When they arrived, they found Maximus Julian, 22, suffering from a stab wound to his neck, police said.

Maximus was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries Tuesday.

Maximus’ father, Diego Julian, tells 12 News his son was helping clear out unwanted guests when he was stabbed.

“He was at a party where people crashed the party and it became crazy and out of control,” Diego said.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

