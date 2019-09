TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was transported to Rhode Island Hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Route 24 North Saturday night.

Crews responded to the scene around 6:45 p.m.

Tiverton firefighters used the jaws of life to extricate the driver who was conscious and alert at the time, according to fire officials. There’s no word on the extent of the person’s injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.