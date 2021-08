TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Tiverton are investigating a rollover crash that occurred late Thursday night.

Crews responding to the area of Main and Bulgarmarsh roads around 11 p.m. found a car severely damaged in the woods with one person was trapped inside.

After an extended extrication, crews say the victim was removed and transported to Rhode Island Hospital.

No word on their current condition or what led up to the crash.