Woman dead after powerboat and sailboat collide in Narragansett Bay

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A 60-year-old woman was killed Sunday after a powerboat and sailboat collided in Narragansett Bay.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. on the Jamestown side of the Pell Bridge, according to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management.

The two-person catamaran sailboat was racing in the New England 100 Regatta at the time of the collision.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Narragansett Bay Marine Task Force and Newport Harbormaster were all deployed.

RIDEM Spokesperson Michael Healey said the Newport Harbormaster was the first to the scene and pulled the unresponsive woman from the water. She was later pronounced dead. The victim’s name has not been released pending family notification.

A staging area was set up at the Fort Adams boat ramp in Newport, where investigators say both boats were towed.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is leading the investigation. The agency has already determined alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

