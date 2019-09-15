Officials: Victim in Newport house fire has died

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A man found inside a burning home in Newport Friday morning has died from his injuries, according to fire officials.

His name has not been released.

Fire crews responded to 13 Clinton Street shortly after 8 a.m. Friday. At the time, there was heavy fire at the front of the home on the first floor.

Crews searched the house and found the man inside. He was airlifted to Rhode Island Hospital.

The fire was put out in about twenty minutes. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Newport Fire Marshal and the Rhode Island State Fire Marshal’s office.