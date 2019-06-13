Official: Cords found across Newport bike path were placed with ‘intent to harm’

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are looking for those responsible for placing several cords throughout the bike and hiking path at Miantonomi Park in Newport.

According to a spokesperson for the City of Newport, several stiff cords were placed at various heights, from ankle to chest, across the path.

City staff members removed the cords and the spokesperson said the cords “appear to have been placed with the intent to harm.”

Newport Police want to inform visitors to Miantonomi Memorial Park using the hiking trails the following message; An… Posted by Newport RI Police Department on Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Anyone who discovers any other hazards or has information on potential suspects should call the police department’s non-emergency phone line at (401) 847-1306.