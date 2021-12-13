Officers to patrol Barrington High School after written threat found in bathroom

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a threat was found written in a girls’ bathroom at Barrington High School Monday.

In a letter to parents, Barrington Superintendent Michael Messore said school administrators notified police immediately after learning of the threat.

Out of an abundance of caution, Messore said there will be an increased police presence at the high school until winter break.

“All threats are taken seriously,” Messore wrote. “The Barrington Police Department, in conjunction with high school administration, will continue to monitor the situation actively.”

Police are also urging parents who own firearms to secure their weapons in accordance with state law.

Please see the attached release regarding todays incident at Barrington High School. pic.twitter.com/SdnQCZrgHK — Barrington Police Dept. (@barringtonripd) December 13, 2021

“The Barrington Police Department is conducting a full investigation and encourages students and adults to report any information related to this incident,” Messore continued. “The safety of our students and staff is our number one priority.”

Anyone who believes they know who wrote the threatening message is urged to contact the school department by calling (401) 245-5000 or the police department at (401) 437-3935.