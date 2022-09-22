PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Portsmouth man Wednesday after several items reported stolen were found inside his home.

Officers searched the home of Matthew Schmidt, 34, after he was identified as a potential suspect in an investigation into numerous thefts in town.

Once inside, the officers discovered “a large quantity of items confirmed to have been stolen,” according to police.

Schmidt was taken into custody and charged with breaking and entering, larceny of over $1,500, fraudulent use of credit cards, tampering with vehicles and receiving stolen goods.

He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in Newport District Court Thursday morning, where a judge granted him $5,000 surety bond.