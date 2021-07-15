Off-the-grid island getaway home in RI sold

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI/AP) — The only home on a small island in Rhode Island’s Narragansett Bay has been sold.

The 600-square-foot, off-the-electrical-grid cottage on Patience Island — with the unique address of 0 Patience Way — sold this week for $365,000, according to the home’s listing on Zillow.

That’s lower than the $399,900 asking price when it was first listed in April.

Realtor Michael Russo announced the sale on his Facebook page. He did not disclose the buyer and the sale had not been recorded in town property records.

Even though the cottage is off the grid, a solar panel provides some electrical services. The island is part of the town of Portsmouth.