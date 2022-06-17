PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — A Massachusetts man was arrested Thursday following an investigation into fentanyl trafficking in Portsmouth.

Officers pulled Ryan Walsh, of Norton, over for a traffic violation on his motorcycle as he entered town, according to police.

With the help of a K-9, police said the officers discovered the 47-year-old had 50 suspected fentanyl pills inside a compartment on his motorcycle.

Walsh was taken into custody and charged with manufacture/possession/delivery of narcotics.