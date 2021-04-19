North Carolina homicide suspects arrested in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Two men wanted for a homicide in North Carolina were arrested over the weekend after police say they were found with a stolen vehicle in Middletown.

Around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, police received a report of a suspicious vehicle at a business on West Main Road, but a registration check showed nothing unusual.

That afternoon, however, police said they got a notification that the vehicle was reported stolen out of North Carolina and the two men inside were wanted in connection with a homicide in Harnett County.

The suspect vehicle was later found parked outside a hotel and officers kept watch while warrants were obtained, according to police.

One of the suspects, identified as Tommy Jackson, 23, of Sanford, North Carolina, was seen leaving the hotel with a woman. After they drove off, police said they pulled the vehicle over, took Jackson into custody and seized a handgun that was in his possession.

The woman was released after questioning, police added.

Around 7:45 p.m., police executed a search warrant at the hotel and arrested Jesse Richardson, 26, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, on charges of being a fugitive from justice and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Both men were scheduled to be arraigned in court Monday before they’re returned to North Carolina to face additional charges.