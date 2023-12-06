NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — If you drive too fast down Hillside Avenue, you might just miss it.

But if you slow down, or, better yet, pass by on your bicycle, you’ll see it: Rhode Island’s first so-called “traffic garden” nestled alongside Miantonomi Park.

“Education is just such a top priority for everyone. Whenever we’re talking about safer roads, we’re talking about the education about how to use them, how to be there, whether we’re bicyclists, pedestrians, motorists, we all have to do this together, and traffic gardens are that,” Bike Newport Executive Director Bari Freeman said.

Freeman got the idea for a traffic garden from her travels in Europe, Canada, and even in parts of the United States. She said when grant money was up for grabs from the R.I. Department of Health called the “Street Transformation Grant,” she knew Bike Newport had to apply, and then they were approved.

Further, the R.I. Department of Transportation, as well as private donors including the Bazarsky Family, pitched in to create this model streetscape. Before Bike Newport utilized the space, it was a basketball court with what Freeman says was a very uneven pavement. The grant money allowed them to level the area and paint it, as well as maintain the space.

“It’s a painted streetscape. Miniature streetscape, so it’s very similar to what we have actually on the roads, and it’s to scale,” she explained. “We have a divided road; the kids need to ride on the right side of the yellow lines. When they get to crosswalks, they need to stop at the stop sign.”

“Public or private space that’s not being used, maybe is in disrepair where we can go in and say we’ll fix it up, a community asset, we’ll fix it up and when you need it, you can have it back,” Freeman added referencing a similar project of theirs just behind the traffic garden at the “Big Blue Bike Barn.”

The traffic garden is about 10,000 square feet in size and is located just down Hillside Avenue from where a tragedy recently occurred, stressing the importance even more of road safety.

On Oct. 11, Kayla Watson was riding her bike when she collided with a truck at the corner of Hillside Avenue and Admiral Kalbfus Road. A white “ghost bike” marks the spot and serves as a reminder to drivers and cyclists alike.

“By far the majority of people are really interested in riding bikes. They fall under a category called interested but concerned. That’s fully 60% of the population,” Freeman said. “What those people say is, ‘I’m not going to ride my bike on the road with cars. What I need is a bicycle, education to ride, and places nearby to home where I can ride to boost my confidence.'”

Bike Newport serves to do that by providing this space to teach children and adults of all levels and physical and mental abilities.

12 News got the chance to check out the traffic garden and were greeted by students from the nearby Pell School. When 3rd Grader Jeremiah Weeden zipped by, he was following all the rules of the road.

“When my legs get tired, I can just ride my bike. And when I’m going to a far place, I can just ride my bike,” he said. “It’s cool you can ride somewhere instead of walking everywhere.”

He shared the traffic garden road with Kal Madera, a 5th grader at Thompson Middle School.

“It’s amazing. It’s awesome!” exclaimed Madera.

Bike Newport partners with the school’s life skills program, which helps students of differing abilities.

For more information about the traffic garden and Bike Newport’s programs, click here.