Newport’s teacher of the year charged with sexual assault

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The newly awarded Newport Teacher of the Year was arrested by city police this week.

Steven Kalble was charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old student.

Kalble is still listed as the Director of Culinary Arts at Rogers High School Newport Area Career and Technical Center.

Superintendent Collen Burns Jermain wrote in a statement to Eyewitness News:

“This morning one of our RHS Newport Area and Career Technical Center teachers, Steven Kalble, was arraigned in district court. The school department will follow all appropriate procedures in investigating and reviewing the situation. The teacher is currently on administrative leave and is to have no contact with students.” Superintendent Collen Burns Jermain

According to the police report, the school’s resource officer reported “inappropriate text messages” between Kalble and the student back in March.

One of the texts sent by Kalble read “I love you,” according to the report.

During a meeting between Kalble, the student’s mother and the officer, the report said Kalble stated the text was taken out of context but agreed to no longer communicate with the student outside of school.

Last week, the officer said in the report he learned of new emails between Kalble and the student. Newport officers met with the student and the parents of the student and then talked privately with the student.

After that conversation, authorities field a search warrant for Kalble’s home according to the report and charged him with 2nd Degree Sexual Assault.

Authorities said they seized Kalble’s cell phone, desktop computer, laptop computer, external hard drive, thumb drive and tablet.

Kalble was released on $50,000 surety bail. He has been ordered to have no contact with anyone under 18-years-old.