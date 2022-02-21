NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is set to return in March.

The parade is currently scheduled for March 12, pending state and local health guidelines according to the city’s website.

This would be the first time Newport would hold the parade since 2019 due to the pandemic canceling the event in 2020 and 2021.

The city hoped to postpone last year’s parade to September, but Parade Chairman Dennis Sullivan previously told 12 News that 50,000 people normally attend the parade, and it would be too many people.

The plans for postponing then fell through.

The parade is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. from Newport City Hall and will proceed to Carroll Avenue at Saint Augustin’s Church in the heart of the Fifth Ward.