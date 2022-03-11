NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — For the first time since 2019, the Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade returns on Saturday.

The parade was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic in both 2020 and 2021.

Newport police say they will have a strong presence and will strictly enforce rules against open containers and disorderly conduct.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. at City all on Broadway, goes through Washington Square, then down Thames Street before ending at Saint Augustin’s Church on Carroll Avenue.

Police say there will be parking bans in place starting at 5 a.m. through 3 p.m.

They’re also warning people to expect a lot of traffic in the downtown area.

The parade will be held rain or shine. 12 News Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello is tracking a stormy day with heavy rain ending as a brief period of snow, and increasing wind.