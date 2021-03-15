Newport’s Saint Patrick’s Day Parade could happen in September, committee chairman says

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Saint Patrick’s Day is typically a big holiday for Newport and the business along the parade route, but the celebration slated for this past weekend was cancelled due to COVID-19 for a second year in a row.

For Newport residents like Ronan Dolan, the Saint Patrick’s Day parade is an annual tradition.

“Saint Patty’s Day is like Christmas for me,” Dolan said.

With both the 2020 and 2021 celebrations halted by COVID-19, it has been a huge blow for the city’s tourism.

“The parade just is what gets people down here,” Dolan said. “It’s kind of like the warm up for summer. Everyone is out, the mood, the atmosphere, bars, everything changes.”

The city and parade committee made the decision to cancel in January, Committee Chairman Dennis Sullivan explaining the crowds just aren’t feasible yet.

“25,000 to 30,000 people,” Sullivan said. “Places are packed. There’s lines to get in places.”

Sullivan told 12 News they are hoping to postpone the event and have the parade in September.

“Kind of sad to see it cancelled,” Sullivan said. “If it is safe we can do an event that will help pull people through town and pack it up, because they could really use the business, a lot of people out there are hurting in this industry and Newport is a tourism town.”

The parade and holiday offers a boost in business for “Fat Face,” located on the parade route.

Sarah Paiva, owner of the Thames Street clothing store, said they saw an increase of foot traffic even without the event this past weekend and are hoping for a September parade.

“If we had the parade in September I think it would be a massive boom for business in Newport,” Paiva said. “I actually think it would be very smart for them to do it, if they can do it in a safe manner.”

Sullivan said the parade committee is going to meet with the city council in the next couple of months to discuss having the celebration in September if it’s safe to do so.