NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Newport’s top cop will soon hang up his uniform for the last time.

The Newport Police Department said Tuesday that Chief Gary Silva will retire at the end the month.

Silva was sworn in as a police officer in June 1983 and rose through the ranks until he was selected to serve as chief in 2011.

“Gary has been a loyal and dedicated public servant who’s steady and community-oriented leadership has helped make Newport one of the safest and most desirable places to live on the East Coast,” Newport City Manager Joseph Nicholson, Jr. said. “On behalf of the entire administration, I’d like to extend my deepest appreciation for his tireless work on behalf of the people of Newport.”

The city plans to begin searching for Silva’s replacement sometime next week.

Silva’s last official day on the job will be Feb. 24.