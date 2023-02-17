NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The East Bay will welcome the sixth annual Newport Burger Bender contest starting Friday.

Chefs from the Bristol and Newport area go head to head for a chance to be crowned Burger Bender champions. Forty-two local restaurants will face off to create plant-based and traditional beef burgers in a 10-day competition through Feb. 26.

Some of the participating restaurants include the Blue Anchor Grill, Wally’s Wieners, 22 Bowen’s, Giusto, Surf Club, and Portside Tavern.

Voting will be available online or through customer QR codes provided by the restaurants. People can vote for multiple burgers but only one vote per burger per person.